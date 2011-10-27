Samhain & Wiccan Introspection

by Gwinevere Rain

You may have noticed that Copper Moon E-zine has been on a hiatus. Sometimes a brief respite is needed. But hopefully I can work through a back log of past submissions and post them little by little.

With Samhain approaching it brings the yearly cycle to an end and allows us to let go and start fresh. Referred to as the Wiccan New Year, Samhain is a time of introspection. For some it’s about letting go of a negative experience for others it’s about paying tribute to loved ones who have passed on to the “otherside.”

Several years ago I created a solitary Samhain ritual to celebrate the Wiccan holiday; I encourage you to partake as it can be meaningful when prepared and worked with love. This year I will honor my aunt who has passed on after a long battle with cancer. We can honor those who were in our lives, however brief, with kindness in our hearts. And take the time to shed the negatives in our lives to start the next cycle anew.

Feel free to post comment with your thoughts on Samhain: do you have any special traditions? How to do you focus your spiritual energy during this time? What sacred rites do you perform to honor your ancestors?