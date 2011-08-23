Earthly Action East Coast Earthquake

by Gwinevere Rain

Was your world rocked today? Maybe it was . . . because there was an earthquake on the east coast. Westies may just roll their eyes but c'mon honey we Easties are new to this game. We've got hurricanes and tropical storms. Hey, at least those have advanced warning!

Actually, I wasn't much affected by the earthquake as I'm in FL. But still . . . don'tcha think that this is so weird. And you just know some fundamentalists are going to be like "ahem, its a sign." Its not a sign at all, its just the earth's plates moving around. Mother nature's foot fell asleep and she's doing stretchy bits.

It was so interesting to hear about it happening and then see google + news results just flood in and multiply. Its like a birth of media goo exploding onto the internet with science jargon like tectonic plates and systemic action and my personal favorite: Richter scale. Because we've all got to whip out that measuring system. Everything in our modern world gets to be quantified.

Back in ancient times when an earthquake hit and neighbors came out of their huts looking confused at each other and were like "how big was that earth quake?" And one guy goes "pretty darn big" And the women go "someone pissed momma earth off again!"

And then they'd all go along their merry business because ultimately, they would have easily accepted we sometimes forget: the earth is our castle, we just live here.